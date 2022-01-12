India's Bharat Biotech says Covaxin booster shot neutralises omicron variant

The study
was conducted at the Emory Vaccine Center in Atlanta based on blood serum
collected from 13 individuals, 28 days after their booster shot. It was
sponsored by Bharat Biotech's partner Ocugen Inc.
"The
neutralisation activity of Covaxin-boosted sera was comparable to what has been
observed in mRNA vaccine-boosted sera against the omicron variant," Bharat
Biotech said in a statement. "More than 90 percent of all individuals
boosted with Covaxin showed neutralising antibodies."
Covaxin,
India's first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, received a WHO
emergency-use listing late last year. More than 201 million doses of it have
been administered in the country.