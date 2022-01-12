Biden says US is on the right track in fight against COVID-19

White House
officials have said the situation is different from previous stages of the
pandemic because more people are getting protection from vaccinations and
booster shots.
"I'm
confident we are on the right track," Biden told reporters on Tuesday.
However,
Biden acknowledged that he was concerned about the pace at which the virus was
spreading worldwide because, "it’s not slowing up very much."
While
COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus is potentially less
severe, health officials have warned that the sheer number of infections could
strain hospital systems, some of which have already suspended elective
procedures as they struggle to handle the increase in patients and staff
shortages.
The United
States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, according to
a Reuters tally, the highest daily total for any country in the world, driven
by the Omicron variant.
There were
more than 136,604 people hospitalised with COVID-19 in the United States,
surpassing the record of 132,051 set in January last year, according to the
tally for Monday.
The surge in
cases has disrupted schools, which are struggling with absences of staff,
teachers and bus drivers.
A redesigned
COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the omicron variant is likely
needed, Pfizer Inc's chief executive said on Monday, adding his company could
have one ready to launch by March.