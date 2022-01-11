In vaccine-shy Poland, COVID deaths top 100,000

The number
of deaths per one million inhabitants was last week among the highest in the
world, according to the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford,
at more than 57 compared to around 35 in the United States and 37 in Russia.
"Today
we can say it is another sad day, but especially so because we have passed the
level of 100,000 COVID deaths," Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told
private broadcaster TVN 24.
With 55.8
percent of the population fully vaccinated compared to 68.7 percent for the
European Union as a whole, the country has one of the lowest rates of
double-jabbed citizens in the bloc.
Vaccine
hesitancy has been particularly pronounced in central and eastern Europe, with
some experts attributing it to decades of Communist rule that eroded public
trust in state institutions and left healthcare systems underdeveloped.
Poland's
ruling Law and Justice party, meanwhile, has been less willing than some other
European countries to introduce strict rules to contain the spread of the
virus.
"Poland
is the country with relatively the lowest willingness to get vaccinated in
Europe, and this was evident from flu vaccinations," Niedzielski said.
Konstanty
Szuldrzynski, a doctor and government adviser, told Reuters that low
vaccination rates were only a part of the problem, with poor healthcare
resources further exacerbating the situation.
Existing
restrictions were not being implemented strictly enough, he added.
"We
don't use COVID certificates, and the restrictions that we do have are executed
poorly. People do not cover their mouth and nose, gather in big crowds in
public spaces and closed rooms," he said.
Poland's
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday that tougher vaccine passport
requirements were being discussed.
The country
has been grappling with a consistently high number of daily COVID-19 cases.
Although it has not reported a rise in cases caused by the omicron variant of
the virus, it imposed new restrictions in December.
As of
Monday, the health ministry estimates that the omicron variant accounted for
between 7 percent and 8 percent of new daily cases.
Poland reported
around 11,406 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 493 deaths related to the
disease. It reported 794 COVID-related deaths in one day in late December,
while the highest daily toll during the pandemic is 954, in April last year.