Australia COVID-19 infections hit 1 million as omicron drives record surge

Having successfully kept a lid on its virus
caseload through aggressive lockdowns and tough border controls earlier in the
pandemic, Australia is now suffering record infections as the country begins to
live with the virus after higher vaccinations.
Australia's strict border rules are again in
focus after authorities cancelled tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa over
questions about his vaccine exemption. His battle to remain in Australia goes
before the courts on Monday.
Djokovic, the world's number one player,
argues that a recent COVID-19 infection qualified him for the medical exemption
from the country's requirement for all visitors to be double vaccinated.
With New South Wales and Victoria on Monday
reporting about 55,000 new cases between them, total COVID-19 infections in
Australia touched 1.03 million since the first case was recorded nearly two
years ago. Other states and territories will report their numbers later in the
day.
A total of 2,387 deaths have been registered
so far, though the death rate during the omicron wave has been lower than
during previous virus outbreaks, with 92% of people over 16 double dosed and
the booster programme picking pace.
The rising hospitalisation numbers forced
officials to reinstate some restrictions in states, meanwhile staff shortages
due to isolation rules or people out sick have hit businesses.
Authorities have cut mandatory isolation times
for close contacts and narrowed the definition of close contacts but were still
reviewing the rules for furloughing workers that have widened supply chain
gaps.
From Monday, Pfizer's COVID vaccines will be
offered to 2.3 million children aged five to 11 years old, amid reports of
stock shortage of shots, which authorities ruled out.
"There is enough vaccine and there are
enough points of distribution, it is just about a little bit of patience,"
Lieutenant General John Frewen, head of the vaccination taskforce, told the
Australian Broadcasting Corp on Monday.