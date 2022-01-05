Home > CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

UK records 194,747 new COVID-19 cases, 334 deaths

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Jan 2022 10:50 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2022 10:50 PM BdST

Britain on Wednesday reported 194,747 further cases of COVID-19 and 334 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

The deaths figures reported on Wednesday included four days of hospital data for England as the data catches up after a seasonal holiday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories