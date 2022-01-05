Singapore sees omicron coronavirus wave outpacing delta

From
Feb 14, eligible persons aged 18 years and above should have received a booster
dose no later than 270 days after the last dose in the primary vaccination
series to continue to be considered fully vaccinated, the ministry said.
The
city-state of 5.5 million people allows only those counted as fully vaccinated
to enter malls or dine in restaurants or at hawker stalls.
Over
the past week, Singapore detected 1,281 omicron cases, comprising 1,048 people
who had come from overseas and 233 local cases. The number made up around 18%
of its total infections in the last week.
The
delta variant hit a peak of about 5,000 cases in a day, while omicron could far
exceed this and lead to as many as 10,000-15,000 cases in a worst case
scenario, Kenneth Mak, the health ministry's director of medical services, told
reporters.
The
country's week-on-week infection ratio hit 1.09 on Tuesday, the first time in
nearly two months that the rate crossed 1, which indicates the number of new
weekly local COVID-19 cases is rising.
Authorities
said on Wednesday the COVID-19 situation remained under control and that they
would maintain current COVID-19 rules, such as restricting social gatherings to
five people through the expected omicron wave and during the Chinese New Year
period, which is in about a month.
The
government said it plans to tighten measures only as a last resort.