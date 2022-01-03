Bangladesh recorded 91 COVID deaths in December. 75 were unvaccinated

Bangladesh registered 91 fatalities from the disease last month and only 17 of them were vaccinated, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Vaccination is an essential component in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, with Bangladesh providing vaccine shots free of cost to its citizens since February 2021.

More than 74.48 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine until Jan 2, according to government data. Among them, over 52.84 million are double vaccinated.

The government rolled out booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec 28. So far, the third dose has been administered to 114,740 people.

COVID-19 infections had been on a downward trajectory in the latter months of 2021 but December saw a slight uptick in cases following the discovery of the new omicron variant of the virus.

The government reported 9,255 infections last month, up from 6,745 cases in November.

Meanwhile, 10 people have been infected with the omicron strain so far.

The overall caseload since the onset of the pandemic stands at 1,586,466, while 28,077 died from the infection.