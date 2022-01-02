Home > CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Kuwait encourages citizens to leave UK on omicron fears

Published: 02 Jan 2022 07:35 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2022 07:35 PM BdST

The Kuwaiti embassy in the United Kingdom has encouraged its citizens to leave the country due to a "significant and unprecedented" increase in omicron cases there, the Gulf country's state news agency reported on Sunday.

The daily number of new COVID-19 infections across Britain rose to a record 189,846 on Friday, far higher than during previous peaks.

