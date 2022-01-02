Kuwait encourages citizens to leave UK on omicron fears
The Kuwaiti embassy in the United Kingdom has encouraged its citizens to leave the country due to a "significant and unprecedented" increase in omicron cases there, the Gulf country's state news agency reported on Sunday.
number of new COVID-19 infections across Britain rose to a record 189,846 on
Friday, far higher than during previous peaks.