Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths

The number of coronavirus-related deaths fell to 141 from 168 on Thursday.

Italy has registered 136,386 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.57 million cases to date.

Patients in hospitals with COVID-19 -- not including those in intensive care -- stood at 8,812 on Friday, up from 8,722 a day earlier.

There were 102 new admissions to intensive care units, against 93 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,038 from a previous 1,023.

Some 929,775 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 901,450, the health ministry said.