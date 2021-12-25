Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths

The number of coronavirus-related deaths fell to 141 from
168 on Thursday.
Italy has registered 136,386 deaths linked to COVID-19 since
its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe
after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.57
million cases to date.
Patients in hospitals with COVID-19 -- not including those
in intensive care -- stood at 8,812 on Friday, up from 8,722 a day earlier.
There were 102 new admissions to intensive care units,
against 93 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients increased
to 1,038 from a previous 1,023.
Some 929,775 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past
day, compared with a previous 901,450, the health ministry said.