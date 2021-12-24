CDC cuts quarantine time for healthcare workers amid micron surge

The new guidance cuts the quarantine time from a previously recommended 10 days, which the CDC said was in preparation for an anticipated increase in omicron cases. Omicron now accounts for 73% of coronavirus infections in the United States, the CDC said on Monday.

The CDC said the quarantine time can be cut further if there are staffing shortages due to COVID-19, adding that healthcare workers who have been fully vaccinated, including a booster, do not need to quarantine at home following high-risk exposures.

However, National Nurses United called it a dangerous decision to weaken isolation guidance for employers and demanded the CDC maintain its existing guidance.

"Weakening COVID-19 guidance now, in the face of what could be the most devastating COVID-19 surge yet, will only result in further transmission, illness, and death," said Triunfo-Cortez, the president of National Nurses United.

White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci had said on Tuesday US health authorities were considering reducing the 10-day recommended quarantine period for Americans who test positive for COVID-19.