Pre-Christmas omicron surge leads to record new British COVID cases

Many
industries and transport networks are struggling with staff shortages as sick
workers self-isolate, while hospitals in Britain have warned of the risk of an
impact on patient safety.
Omicron's
rapid advance has driven a surge in cases in Britain over the last seven days,
with the total rising by 678,165, government data showed.
As the
Conservative government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggles to limit the
economic impact of the latest COVID-19 outbreak it said on Wednesday it was
reducing the legal self-isolation period in England to seven days from 10.
This change,
which is aimed at getting people back to work sooner, applies to people who
have been legally required to self-isolate due to a positive COVID-19 test who
then get a negative lateral flow test result for two days in a row, after
completing seven full days of isolation.
Johnson, who
has staked considerable political capital on the Christmas of 2021 being
"considerably better" than the previous year, on Tuesday ruled out
new restrictions before the day itself, saying that there was uncertainty about
the severity of omicron and hospitalisation rates.
However, he
did not rule out further measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 after
Christmas Day, which falls on Saturday, if the situation deteriorated.
The devolved
nations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have already announced more
post-Christmas restrictions.
There were
147 deaths within 28 days of a positive case, up from 140 on Wednesday, the
latest government data showed.