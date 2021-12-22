Unvaccinated Texas man’s death may be first in US attributed to omicron

The death
appeared to be among the first in the United States to be publicly attributed
to omicron. However, only a small percentage of coronavirus samples across the
country are checked to determine which variant is involved, and experts say
that there are gaps and time lags in the reporting of COVID deaths, so other
omicron deaths may simply have not yet been announced.
The
authorities in Harris County, the third largest in the United States and home
to Houston, said that the man was in his 50s and had previously been infected
with the coronavirus, but had not been vaccinated. “The individual was at
higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19 due to his unvaccinated
status and had underlying health conditions,” the county Public Health
Department said in a statement.
The highly
contagious omicron variant, first identified less than a month ago in southern
Africa, has spread so fast that it is already the dominant source of new
infections in the United States. What has been less clear is how the severity
and deadliness of disease caused by omicron compares with earlier variants.
The
announcement came as County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the top public official in
Harris County, raised the county’s coronavirus threat level to “significant”
because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant. Unvaccinated residents are
told to minimize contact with others and avoid gatherings of more than a few
people.
The county
is now averaging more than 2,000 new cases a day, more than five times the
average from two weeks ago, according to a New York Times database. About 59
percent of adults in the county are fully vaccinated.
“Omicron is
producing breakthrough infections,” Hidalgo said at a news conference Monday.
“So folks with the vaccine are getting it. That does not mean the vaccine
doesn’t work. On the contrary, the evidence shows the vaccine is going to keep
you out of the hospital. But we are seeing an increase in breakthrough cases.”
Houston
Mayor Sylvester Turner, 67 — who is vaccinated and boosted — has said that he
has tested positive for the coronavirus and has mild symptoms.
“The time to
get your booster shot is now,” Hidalgo said. “As we approach Christmas and New
Year’s, give yourself, give your family the gift of health. Get your booster,
especially if you’re 65 and older.”
