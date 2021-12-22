UK system strained as health care workers get COVID themselves

From day to
day she is unsure who will be available to work, including herself. One day
this month, she said, an entire department had to go home to take tests after
coming into contact with an infected colleague, throwing the staffing schedule
into turmoil.
Poole, 32,
wants to get back to “normal operating,” when she knows her staff roster and
has a chance to become familiar with her patients. “And then actually give them
the operation, have no one be canceled and just have a day where I know what
I’m doing when I get up in the morning,” she said, sighing.
As a surge
in coronavirus cases continues to batter Britain, hospitals, clinics and
ambulance services say it is winnowing their staffs, especially through the
highly contagious omicron variant. The wave of infections has put severe
pressure on the National Health Service, already under strain from worker
shortages caused by underfunding, Brexit and the exhaustion from nearly two
years of battling the pandemic.
Data
projections from the Health Service Journal, a trade publication, indicated
that 1 in 3 workers in the National Health Service could be absent from work by
New Year’s Eve if the current case rate continues.
For the
moment, there is not the kind of shortage of beds that plagued hospitals during
the peaks of the pandemic. But the pressure on the system caused by staff
illnesses is evident across Britain. One London-based doctor responsible for
scheduling said that so many of his colleagues were calling in sick from the
virus that he couldn’t update the work roster fast enough. A primary care
physician based in Leicester found himself the only senior doctor able to work
in his practice this week.
As cases
surge in their communities, many health care workers are contracting the virus
outside their workplaces, from contact with family members or in their
day-to-day lives.
Though there
is some evidence that the omicron variant may produce less severe symptoms than
delta, it also appears to be up to twice as transmissible. That is likely to
result in a large number of infections, so even a small number of severe cases
could still lead to a jump in hospitalizations, public health researchers say.
Coronavirus
patients make up around a quarter of all occupied critical care beds in
England, according to government statistics, and have for some time. While the
number of new admissions has risen slightly nationally, experts expect more in
the coming weeks. Last week, the health service advised hospitals to discharge
patients as soon as medically possible to make beds available.
In some
hospitals, nonurgent surgeries have been canceled to free up resources, and
some staff are being redeployed to more critical departments.
“We are
coming under real pressure in terms of the number of staff that we’ve got off
work,” Chris Hopson, the chief executive of NHS Providers, the membership
organization for England’s health staff, told the BBC Breakfast show Tuesday.
He said the number of health care workers out sick or isolating after coming
into close contact with infected people has exploded in recent days.
In London,
where the omicron variant has hit particularly hard, absences jumped from
around 1,900 at the beginning of last week to 4,700 by last Thursday, “and we
know it's gone up since,” Hopson said.
Last week,
trying to ease the shortages, the government loosened guidelines for vaccinated
health care workers who come in contact with someone with the coronavirus,
requiring them to self-isolate only if they test positive.
The
pressures from the omicron variant are also being felt in the United States,
where President Joe Biden unveiled plans Tuesday to deploy 1,000 military
medical professionals to help at overburdened hospitals as the country braces
for its own surge of cases.
Those
working on the front lines of the pandemic, like Poole in Bristol, have already
spent months dealing with the most harrowing aspects of the coronavirus,
watching patients die as family members were unable to visit. She said the
hospital’s staff for months worked on emergency schedules to ensure care, but
now feels overwhelmed by the prospect of yet another unrelenting wave of cases.
“You can
feel that people are very tremulous about this idea that you might have to go
back a year, like rewind, and do all of that again,” she said. “They don’t have
the resilience.”
For some
there is also the frustration of knowing that a majority of those who are
seriously ill are people who chose not to get vaccinated.
Dr Ian
Higginson, a senior doctor and vice president of the Royal College of Emergency
Medicine, a professional association, said that even before the new variant
emerged, he was concerned about the general state of emergency care in Britain.
He said that
years of underinvestment and staff shortages had led to long waits for
patients, overcrowding and delayed ambulance services, and staff were already
exhausted headed into the winter.
“If we’re
going to see a whole host of new problems related to COVID, there’s a big worry
about how the system will cope," he said, "because this wasn’t a
system that was in a good state to start with.”
Carmen
Sumadiwiria, 29, a London cardiology nurse, said that her unit had lost half of
its staff over the past few weeks because they either had the coronavirus, were
isolating or had another illness. As a result, she has had to take on six
patients during her shift, when ordinarily she would care for two or three.
“You just
feel inadequate when you have so many patients and so little time,” Sumadiwiria
said.
“Sometimes,
I am so disoriented and exhausted I don’t even know my left from my right,” she
added, noting that after her shift that evening she mistakenly removed and
donned her scrubs twice before realizing it was time to go home.
Some areas
of Britain have yet to be hit by the new omicron surge. Chris Hingston, 46, an
intensive care doctor at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, said things
had so far been manageable.
But the
hospital is bracing for its own influx of new cases. Hingston said his department
was already coping with a nursing shortage. After months of intense and
demanding work during the first few waves of the pandemic, many staff members
have suffered psychological trauma, he said.
“It has been
a struggle at times to staff the beds as we would want them,” he said.
“We’re
already very stretched, and to stretch us further is going to be a big, big
challenge,” he added.
That
weariness extends to areas of the health care service that are not treating
coronavirus patients, and that have also been dealing with months of strained
capacity as a result of the pandemic.
Kamlesh
Khunti, a primary care doctor based in Leicester, was the only senior doctor
able to work in his practice this week. While he and his colleagues are still
managing to deliver care at the moment, the practice has not been able to see
as many patients as it normally does.
“People are
still continuing to work at an incredible pace and level, so the willingness is
still there,” he said.
But, he
added, the reality is that when a wave of the coronavirus begins in their area,
absences will be inevitable.
“If they get
the infection, no matter how willing you are, if you’re infected, you can’t
work,” he said. “We’re preparing for the worst.”
Dorcas
Gwata, 51, who works as an emergency room nurse specializing in mental health
in a London hospital, said that while her hospital is not being overwhelmed by
coronavirus cases, she worries about the effects of worker illness and further
pressures on her colleagues.
“They are
worn out,” she said. “They’re like soldiers at war.”
But she said
that the system had been innovative in managing the crisis, that workers were
coping as best they could and that they deserved recognition for their
sacrifices.
“A very big
part of my personal concern is that we keep our nurses and doctors and cleaners
and porters well looked after and validated,” she said. “They are forgotten
about now. Nobody’s clapping for us.”
