S African study offers omicron hope as nations reimpose curbs

The study by
the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) suggested that those
infected with omicron were much less likely to end up in hospital than those
with delta.
COVID-19
cases also appear to have peaked in South Africa's Gauteng province, which is
its commercial hub and the region of the country where omicron first emerged.
Elsewhere,
governments raced to contain the variant's rapid spread, urging citizens to
vaccinate as omicron becomes the dominant strain and upending reopening plans
that many had hoped would herald the end of the pandemic, and unnerving
financial markets.
Germany,
Scotland, Ireland, the Netherlands and South Korea have reimposed partial or
full lockdowns or other social distancing measures in recent days.
Wales will
reintroduce social distancing from Dec 26. Health experts in Germany said new
curbs there probably did not go far enough. The health minister said he had not
ruled out a full lockdown.
Italy is
preparing new measures and might make vaccinations obligatory for more
categories of workers, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.
Austria is
to order a 10 p.m. close in the hospitality sector and classified Britain,
Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway as risk areas, meaning arrivals from there
must go into quarantine if they have not had a booster shot.
Belgium, the
Czech Republic and Spain were also considering new curbs. The Indian capital of
New Delhi banned Christmas and other celebrations.
The Chinese
city of Xian told its 13 million residents to stay at home as it struggles to
contain rising COVID-19 cases under Beijing's zero-tolerance policy. Xian, home
to the Terracotta Warriors, has not imposed a harsh lockdown as seen in early
2020 in Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first identified, but urged residents
not to leave town.
'POSITIVE
STORY'
Omicron was
first detected last month in southern Africa and Hong Kong. Preliminary data
indicates it is more resistant to vaccines developed before it emerged.
South
Africa's NICD study, conducted with major universities, has not been peer-reviewed.
It compared South African omicron data from October and November with data
about Delta between April and November.
The authors
found that the risk of hospital admission was roughly 80% lower for those with
omicron, and that for those in hospital the risk of severe disease was roughly
30 percent lower.
"In
South Africa, this is the epidemiology: omicron is behaving in a way that is
less severe," said Professor Cheryl Cohen of the NICD, one of the authors.
"Compellingly,
together our data really suggest a positive story of a reduced severity of
Omicron compared to other variants."
Still, the
authors included caveats and cautioned against jumping to conclusions, saying
high population immunity was a likely factor. A study by Imperial College London
last week found no sign omicron was milder.
Policymakers
across the world are scrambling to address the economic blow that might come
from new outbreaks; Britain on Tuesday announced 1 billion pounds ($1.3
billion) of support for businesses hit hardest.
Some 300
South Korean business owners protested in Seoul on Wednesday against the return
of strict social distancing rules, urging the government to scrap its
"vaccine pass" policy and compensate for losses.
Israeli
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed a Health Ministry panel's
recommendation that over 60s, those with compromised immune systems and health
workers should receive fourth COVID shots.
FREE TEST
KITS
Professor
Lawrence Young, virologist at the University of Warwick in England, said it was
difficult to justify fourth shots "in a situation where around 73 percent
of people in wealthy and middle-income countries have been (fully or partly)
vaccinated ... whereas only 12 percent are vaccinated in Africa".
Tedros
Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO),
said boosters should not be seen as the only way of dealing with the pandemic
when other countries are struggling to roll out shots.
"No
country can boost its way out of the pandemic," he said at a briefing in
Geneva. "Blanket booster programmes are likely to prolong the pandemic
rather than ending it."
More than
275 million people have been reported to be infected with the coronavirus
around the world, and nearly 5.7 million have died, according to a Reuters
tally.
Infections
have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first
cases were identified in central China in December 2019.
US President
Joe Biden on Tuesday promised to distribute half a billion free rapid COVID-19
tests, and warned the quarter of American adults who are unvaccinated that
their choices could spell the "difference between life and death".
Some wealthy
countries want to shorten the time between second vaccination shots and
boosters, hoping this will reduce the need to burden weary citizens with new
lockdowns.
Australia on
Wednesday reported more than 5,000 daily infections for the first time. Prime
Minister Scott Morrison nevertheless insisted that strict lockdowns would not
be brought back.