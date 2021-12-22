France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug

France is
the first country to publicly say it has cancelled an order for the Merck
treatment after the company released data in late November suggesting its drug
was markedly less effective than previously thought, reducing hospitalisations
and deaths in its clinical trial of high-risk individuals by about 30 percent.
"The
latest studies weren't good," Olivier Veran told BFM TV.
Merck did
not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
While
vaccines are the main weapons against COVID-19 for governments, there are hopes
Merck and Pfizer's experimental pills could be a game-changer in reducing the
chances of dying or hospitalisation for those most at risk of severe illness.
France had
placed an early order for 50,000 doses of the drug molnupiravir developed by
Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
The
cancellation would not incur a cost, Veran said.
In Italy,
the office of the special commissioner for the COVID emergency said on Nov 18
it had received a mandate from the health ministry to buy 50,000 courses of
Merck's pill and another 50,000 of Pfizer's one. "The contract has not yet
been finalised, but is in progress," a spokesperson for the commissioner
told Reuters on Tuesday.
Italian drug
regulator Aifa's head Nicola Magrini told a Senate committee on Dec. 9 the two
treatments could be available in Italy from the end of January.
However,
regardless of the availability of the drugs, there will be assessments of their
use, two top government scientific advisers told Reuters.
"There
must and will be an evaluation, independently of the assessments of regulatory
bodies," Walter Ricciardi, top adviser of health minister Roberto
Speranza, told Reuters.
Germany has
already bought Merck's antiviral treatment, health minister Karl Lauterbach
told Reuters on Wednesday.
"This
is a binding order," he said, adding Berlin was also in talks with Pfizer
about buying its antiviral drug.
The European
Medicines Agency is expected to decide whether to approve the Merck and Pfizer
pills in the new year.
Pfizer's
Paxlovid has shown near 90 percent efficacy in preventing COVID-19
hospitalisations and deaths in high-risk patients.
France had
purchased that drug instead, Veran said, without saying how many doses it had
secured.
"France
is lined up to get it before the end of January," Veran continued. It has
not yet been decided whether the drug would be available over the counter in
pharmacies, the minister said.