UK says COVID surge 'extremely difficult' as omicron grips Europe

Speaking
after UK media reported Britain might impose new curbs after Christmas, Johnson
said the situation was "extremely difficult" and hospitalisations
were rising steeply in London.
"I have
to say to the British public, and I say to everybody, we will not exclude the
possibility of going further if we have to do things to protect the
public," Johnson said after a cabinet meeting.
Omicron
infections are multiplying rapidly across Europe and the United States,
doubling every two or three days in London and elsewhere and taking a heavy
toll on financial markets, which fear the impact on the global economic
recovery.
The variant
was first detected last month in southern Africa and Hong Kong and so far been
reported in at least 89 countries. The severity of illness it causes remains
unclear.
Any limits
on Christmas celebrations would come at a high political cost for Johnson,
already under fire over reports he and his staff broke lockdown rules last
year.
Asked about
speculation the government would ban indoor socialising and limit tourism,
Johnson said: "We're looking at all kinds of things ... we will rule
nothing out."
Dutch Prime
Minister Mark Rutte announced a shutdown on Saturday, ordering the closure of
all but essential stores, as well as restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, museums
and other public places until at least Jan. 14.
Germany
plans to limit private gatherings from Dec 28 to a maximum of 10 people who
have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, according to a draft of proposed
steps. The document also said access to restaurants would remain limited to
people who could provide proof of vaccination or recovery.
Ireland on
Friday ordered bars and restaurants to close at 8 p.m. and reduced the capacity
in all public events. Italy is also considering new measures, newspapers
reported on Sunday.
'RAGING
THROUGH THE WORLD'
Coronavirus
cases surged in New York City and around the United States over the weekend,
dashing hopes for a more normal holiday season and stretching the country's
testing infrastructure just days before Christmas.
In
Washington DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city would reinstate an indoor mask
mandate beginning Tuesday and running until the morning of Jan 31. All
employees, contractors and grantees of the District of Columbia government must
be fully vaccinated against COVID and have a booster shot, she said.
In Geneva,
World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said omicron
is spreading faster than the delta variant and causing infections in people
already vaccinated or who have recovered from COVID-19.
China, where
the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, must be more
forthcoming with information about its origin, Tedros said. "We need to
continue until we know the origins. We need to push harder because we should
learn from what happened this time in order to (do) better in the future."
WHO chief
scientist Soumya Swaminathan said it was too early to conclude Omicron is
milder than prior versions of the virus, adding that it could still make enough
people sick to "overburden" healthcare systems.
Many monoclonal
drugs "will not work with omicron," she said of the infused treatment
used to lessen disease severity of COVID-19 patients.
Monoclonal
antibody drugs deliver lab-made versions of the body's natural antibodies to
fight infection, while vaccines spur the body to make its own antibodies and
build its own immunity.
Wall
Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, dragged down by concerns about
the impact of tighter COVID-19 curbs on the global economy. The Dow Jones
Industrial Average was down more than 500 points, or nearly 1.5 percent in
afternoon trading.
European
stocks were down 1.33 percent. Shopper numbers across Britain's high streets
fell 2.6 percent over the Dec. 18-19 weekend versus the previous weekend,
researcher Springboard said.
Last week,
the European Central Bank cut its euro zone growth forecast for next year to
4.2 percent from 4.6 percent previously, citing the pandemic among
"headwinds".
ECB
President Christine Lagarde said, even if economies were learning to adapt to
living with COVID-19, tighter restrictions could delay the recovery.
Israel added
the United States to its "no-fly" list, citing concerns over the
omicron variant. US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said omicron was
"raging through the world" as he urged Americans to get booster
shots.
Booster
shots, on top of two-shot vaccinations, appear critical to fighting the
variant. Moderna Inc said a booster dose of its vaccine seemed to be protective
against omicron in laboratory testing, and the current version of the shot would
remain Moderna’s "first line of defence".
More than
274 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus
globally since the pandemic began. More than 5.65 million people have died.
The World
Economic Forum on Monday postponed its annual meeting in Davos due to the
spread of omicron, putting off the event scheduled for January until mid-2022.