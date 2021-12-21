New Zealand delays border re-opening plans over omicron concerns

The South Pacific nation had just started
easing some of the world's toughest pandemic measures and its international
border restrictions were to progressively loosen from January, with all foreign
tourists allowed into the country from April.
Non-quarantine travel, which was to have
opened for New Zealanders in Australia from Jan 16, would be pushed back until
the end of February, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said at a press
conference in Wellington.
"All of the evidence so far points to
Omicron being the most transmissible COVID-19 variant yet.
"There's no doubt this is disappointing
and will upset many holiday plans, but it's important to set these changes out
clearly today so they can have time to consider those plans."
The measures were a precaution as it was
still unclear how sick omicron makes people and the impact it had on health
systems was not yet fully understood, he said.
New Zealand also said the length of stay in
state quarantine facilities would be increased from a week to 10 days. The
pre-departure test requirement to enter New Zealand was reduced from 72 hours
to 48 hours before travel.