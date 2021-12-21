Moderna says booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appears protective vs omicron

The company
said its decision to focus on the current vaccine, mRNA-1273, was driven in
part by how quickly the recently-discovered variant is spreading.
Moderna said
it still plans to develop a vaccine to protect against Omicron specifically and
hopes to start clinical trials early next year.
"What
we have available right now is 1273," Dr Paul Burton, Moderna's chief
medical officer, said in an interview. "It's highly effective, and it's
extremely safe. I think it will protect people through the coming holiday
period and through these winter months, when we're going to see the most severe
pressure of Omicron."
Moderna's
shares were down more than 4 percent at $282.26 in afternoon trading.
The company
said a two-dose course of its vaccine generated low neutralising antibodies
against the omicron variant, but a 50-microgram booster dose increased
neutralizing antibodies against the variant 37 fold. A 100-microgram booster -
the same strength as the original shots - drove neutralizing antibodies to more
than 80 times pre-boost levels.
Moderna
President Stephen Hoge on a conference call said the company currently does not
plan to pursue approval for the higher booster dose.
The antibody
levels generated by the lower dose shot "are comfortably above" what
would signify a risk of breakthrough infections for other variants of concern,
Hoge said.
Moderna did
not specify whether it believes its two-dose regimen will reduce hospitalizations
or deaths from the omicron variant. Studies by other researchers have shown a
"reasonable and robust" T cell response is maintained against the
variant, Hoge said, which could suggest protection against severe disease. T
cells in the immune system recognize and eliminate virus-infected cells.
The new
data, which has not yet been peer reviewed, tested blood from people who had
received Moderna's vaccine against a pseudovirus engineered to resemble the omicron
variant. It is similar to data discussed last week by top US infectious disease
expert Dr Anthony Fauci.
It may not
be necessary to push antibody levels higher than those generated by the
50-microgram dose for many people, said Hoge. Governments could, however,
choose a higher-dose version if they want to confer an enhanced level of
protection.
The company
said the 100-microgram dose was generally safe and well tolerated, although
there was a trend toward slightly more frequent adverse reactions.
US
regulators authorized the 50-microgram booster of Moderna's vaccine in October.
Both the
Moderna and the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines have been linked to rare cases of
heart inflammation, particularly in young men. Several studies have suggested
that Moderna's vaccine is likely to cause the heart inflammation at a higher
rate than Pfizer's.
Omicron, a
highly contagious variant first detected last month in southern Africa and Hong
Kong, has raced around the globe and been reported in 89 countries, the World
Health Organisation said on Saturday.