New Zealand links 26-year-old man's death to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The death is New Zealand's second linked to a known but rare
side effect from the vaccine after health authorities in August reported a
woman had died after taking her doses.
"With the current available information, the board has
considered that the myocarditis was probably due to vaccination in this
individual," a COVID-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board said
in a statement.
The man, who died within two weeks of his first dose, had
not sought medical advice or treatment for his symptoms. Myocarditis is an
inflammation of the heart muscle that can limit the organ's ability to pump
blood and can cause changes in heartbeat rhythms.
Pfizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The vaccine safety board also said another two people,
including a 13-year-old, had died with possible myocarditis after taking their
vaccinations. More details were needed before linking the child's death to the
vaccine, while the death of a man in his 60s was unlikely related to the
vaccine, it said.
Despite the rare side effects, the vaccine safety board said
the benefits of vaccination greatly outweighed the risks.