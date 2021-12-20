French health regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year olds

"The
HAS suggests that all parents who want it can have their children aged 5 to 11
years vaccinated", said Lise Alter, one of the doctors charged with the
risk evaluation of new drugs.
She added
that the vaccine, which will be administered in a paediatric formulation when
it becomes widely available, showed high efficacy among children.
Last week
France started vaccinating children with medical conditions that require
special protection and ramped up logistics to roll out vaccination of all
children in the age group once the HAS approves the move.
French
President Emmanuel Macron said last week that he was in favour of vaccinating
children, but added that this needed to remain the decision of parents.