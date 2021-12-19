Threat of omicron looms over Christmas holidays in Europe, US

In the
United States, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci urged people
travelling over the holidays to get booster shots and always wear masks in
crowded public spaces.
He described
Omicron as "raging through the world," and said travelling will increase
the risk of infection even among vaccinated people.
Dutch urban
centres were largely deserted as the country began a snap lockdown that left
people's Christmas plans in disarray.
Prime
Minister Mark Rutte announced the shutdown on Saturday evening, ordering the
closure of all but essential stores, as well as restaurants, hairdressers,
gyms, museums and other public places from Sunday until at least Jan. 14.
Omicron, a
very contagious variant first detected last month in southern Africa and Hong
Kong, has raced around the globe and been reported in 89 countries, the World
Health Organisation said on.
The number
of omicron cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community
transmission, the WHO said, noting that much is still not known about the
variant, including the severity of the illness it causes.
While the
Netherlands took the plunge and shut down much of public life to prevent its
healthcare system from being overwhelmed by an expected surge in cases, several
other European governments are considering more curbs - at a time when people
are normally spending money on shopping, entertainment and travel.
Britain
reported a surge in cases of omicron on Saturday, with 25,000 recorded so far.
Government advisors said this could be the tip of the iceberg and health
minister Sajid Javid declined on Sunday to rule out the chance of further
COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas.
Javid said
the government was taking the "sobering" advice of its scientists
seriously, was watching the data on an "almost hourly basis" and
would balance that against the broader impact of restrictions on areas such as
businesses and education.
Prime
Minister Boris Johnson is reeling after a series of scandals and missteps, and
more than 100 of his own Conservative lawmakers this week voted against the
government's latest measures to tackle COVID-19.
Javid said
Johnson was not too politically weak to bring in further curbs if necessary.
In Italy,
the government is considering new measures to avoid a surge in infections
during the holiday period, local newspapers reported on Sunday.
After
holding a meeting with ministers on Dec 23, Prime Minister Mario Draghi could
mandate that people who have been vaccinated also show a negative test to
access crowded places, including discos and stadiums, daily Corriere della Sera
reported.