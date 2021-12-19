Netherlands to go into strict Christmas lockdown

All non-essential shops and services,
including restaurants, hairdressers, museums and gyms will be closed from
Sunday until Jan 14. All schools will be shut until at least Jan 9.
"The Netherlands is again shutting
down. That is unavoidable because of the fifth wave that is coming at us with
the Omicron variant," Rutte told a televised news conference.
Other measures include a recommendation
that households receive no more than two visitors and that gatherings outside
are also limited to a maximum of two people.
A failure to act now would likely lead
to "an unmanageable situation in hospitals", which have already
scaled back regular care to make space for COVID-19 patients, Rutte said.
Infections in the Netherlands have
dropped from record levels in recent weeks after the introduction of a
nighttime lockdown late last month. The Omicron variant arrived as the country
was already battling a wave in coronavirus infections.
Cases of the variant have surged since
it was first found in the Netherlands three weeks ago, while hospitals are
struggling with the large numbers of COVID-19 patients in their wards, near the
highest levels this year.
Omicron is expected to become the most
dominant variant of the virus in the Netherlands between Christmas and New
Year's Eve, leading Dutch infectious disease expert Jaap van Dissel said.
While more than 85% of the Dutch adult
population is vaccinated, fewer than 9% of adults have had a booster shot, one
of the lowest rates in Europe.
On Saturday the National Institute for
Public Health (RIVM) reported a total of over 2.9 million COVID-19 cases since
the start of the pandemic, with 20,420 reported deaths. There were 14,616 new
infections reported in 24 hours.