South Africa says vaccines, prior infection help mildness of COVID cases

There have been early anecdotal accounts
suggesting that omicron is causing less severe illness than previous variants
in South Africa but scientists say it is too early to draw firm conclusions.
The country reported a record number of
daily infections earlier this week.
"We believe that it might not
necessarily just be that omicron is less virulent, but ... coverage of
vaccination (and) ... natural immunity of people who have already had contact
with the virus is also adding to the protection," Health Minister Joe
Phaahla told a news conference. "That's why we are seeing mild
illness."
South Africa has given 44% of its adult
population at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, more than many African
countries but well short of the government's year-end target. But among the
over-50s vaccination coverage levels are over 60%.
Addressing the same news conference,
Michelle Groome from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
said there had been an uptick in COVID-19 hospital admissions and deaths.
"Starting to see a slight increase
in deaths nationally, but once again this level is very much lower even than
the baseline period we were seeing between the second and third waves,"
said Groome, who heads the NICD's division of public health, surveillance and
response.
Waasila Jassat, a public health
specialist at the NICD, estimated that of the COVID-19 related deaths that had
happened in hospitals since mid-November more than half of the people who had
died had co-morbidities, or tended to be old, and "a fair proportion of
them were admitted for other reasons and died from other causes".
She said that vaccination data on those
who had died were incomplete but it seemed from self-reported information that
93% of the deaths were among either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated
individuals. She added that a further 3.5% of those who had died had been
vaccinated more than five or six months ago.
Phaahla said early indications were that
infections might have peaked in the most populated Gauteng province, where
cases initially surged.
He added that in the coming week the
health department would report back to the National Coronavirus Command Council
on whether COVID-19 restrictions should be adjusted.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who tested
positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, is making good progress with his recovery from
COVID-19 while continuing to receive treatment for mild symptoms, the
presidency said on Friday.
Ramaphosa was given Johnson & Johnson's
one-dose vaccine in February.