UK reports record 88,376 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

  Reuters  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Dec 2021 10:27 PM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2021 10:27 PM BdST

Britain reported a record 88,376 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up from Wednesday's 78,610.

The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test was slightly lower at 146, compared with 165 on Wednesday.

