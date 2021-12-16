UK reports record 88,376 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday
Reuters
bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Dec 2021 10:27 PM BdSTUpdated: 16 Dec 2021 10:27 PM BdST
Britain's Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty stands beside a graph showing increasing coronavirus Covid-19 rates as he attends a news conference to update the nation on the Covid-19 booster vaccine program in the Downing Street briefing room in central London, Britain December 15, 2021. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS
Britain reported a record 88,376 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up from Wednesday's 78,610.
The number of deaths within 28 days of a
positive COVID-19 test was slightly lower at 146, compared with 165 on
Wednesday.