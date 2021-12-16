EU regulator okays COVID-19 treatments from GSK-Vir and Sobi

The approval
by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) of GSK-Vir's antibody drug sotrovimab
and Sobi's arthritis drug Kineret come as governments struggle with soaring
infections and worry about the swiftly-spreading Omicron variant of the
coronavirus.
The European
Union's public health body warned on Wednesday that there was a "very
high" risk omicron would become dominant in Europe by early next year.
EMA's human
medicines committee recommended using Kineret to treat COVID-19 in adults with
pneumonia requiring oxygen support and those who were at risk of developing
severe respiratory failure.
GSK-Vir's
sotrovimab, branded Xevudy, was recommended for treating adults and adolescents
who did not require oxygen support but were at a higher risk their disease
would worsen.
Final and
formal approvals are up to the European Commission, which typically endorses
EMA recommendations.