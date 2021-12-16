AstraZeneca therapy works against omicron; results mixed for Regeneron

US-based
Regeneron said its REGEN-COV therapy, also called Ronapreve, is less effective
against Omicron, though it is still active against the Delta variant,
confirming indications from lab tests and computer modelling late last month.
Anglo-Swedish
rival AstraZeneca, however, said a lab study found that its antibody cocktail
Evusheld retained neutralising activity against omicron, the first such data
for the treatment.
The new
variant has been detected in 77 countries since it was first identified three
weeks ago, fuelling concerns that its large number of mutations will help it
spread faster and evade protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines and
therapeutics.
Earlier this
week, German researchers found that COVID-19 therapies developed by Eli Lilly
and Regeneron lose most of their effectiveness when exposed in laboratory tests
to Omicron.
But lab
studies this week showed GSK-Vir's antibody treatment retains neutralizing
activity against all tested coronavirus variants, including Omicron.
The study on
Evusheld was done by independent investigators of the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration using so-called pseudoviruses that feature major coronavirus
mutations across suspicious variants that have emerged so far.
ROAD AHEAD
The
researchers found the potency of Evusheld was within the ranges seen in those
previously infected with COVID-19, showing promise for wide use of the therapy,
which is the first preventative shot other than vaccines against the
coronavirus.
AstraZeneca
said more analyses of Evusheld against Omicron are being conducted by the company
and third parties, with data expected "very soon."
Regeneron
said REGEN-COV is still active against Delta, which currently is the most
prevalent variant in the United States.
The European
Union's public health body, however, warned on Wednesday that there was a
"very high" risk Omicron would become dominant in Europe by early
next year.
REGEN-COV is
currently authorized for use in the United States to treat people with
mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and for prevention of infection in those exposed to
infected individuals, and others at high risk of exposure.
Evusheld has
been granted authorisation to prevent COVID-19 infections in individuals with
weak immune systems or a history of severe side-effects from coronavirus
vaccines.
Both
treatments belong to a class of medicines called monoclonal antibodies which
mimic natural antibodies in fighting off infections.
Unlike
vaccines, they do not rely on the body to create an immune response, and can
therefore help individuals with weak or compromised immune systems.