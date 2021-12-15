Vaccines slightly less effective against severe COVID, deaths: WHO

The omicron
variant first detected in South Africa and Hong Kong last month has now been
reported by 77 countries and is probably present in most worldwide, but should
not be dismissed as "mild", WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom
Ghebreyesus said.
"Omicron
is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant," Tedros
told an online briefing. "Even if omicron does cause less severe disease,
the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health
systems."
"Evolving
evidence suggests a small decline in the effectiveness of vaccines against
severe disease and death, and a decline in preventing mild disease or
infection," he said without giving specifics.
Pfizer-BioNTech's
COVID-19 vaccine has been less effective in South Africa at keeping people infected
with the virus out of hospital since the Omicron variant emerged last month, a
real-world study published on Tuesday showed.
Mike Ryan,
WHO's emergencies director, said that the vaccines are not failing and do
provide significant protection against severe disease and death.
"The
question is how much protection are the current vaccines that we are using,
which are currently life-saving against all the variants, and to what extent do
we lose any protection against severe illness and death against omicron. The
data is pointing towards there being significant protection."
Ryan said
the peak of this wave of infections remains "a number of weeks" away
given the very rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which has outpaced the dominant
global strain delta.
Vaccine
booster shots can play a role in curbing the spread of COVID-19 as long as
people most in need of protection also get access to jabs, Tedros said.
"It's a
question of prioritisation. The order matters. Giving boosters to groups at low
risk of severe disease or death simply endangers the lives of those at high
risk who are still waiting for their primary doses because of supply
constraints.
"On the
other hand, giving additional doses to people at high risk can save more lives
than giving primary doses to those at low risk," he said.
Tedros noted
that the emergence of omicron had prompted some countries to roll out COVID-19
booster programmes for their entire adult populations, even while researchers
lack evidence for the efficacy of boosters against this variant.
"WHO is
concerned that such programmes will repeat the vaccine hoarding we saw this
year, and exacerbate inequity," he said.