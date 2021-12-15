Australia reopens borders to non-citizens despite omicron worries

The emergence of the new omicron variant forced officials to
delay the reopening by two weeks after health officials sought a temporary
pause to get more information about the strain, which so far appears to show
milder symptoms than other COVID-19 variants.
"We're going to live with this virus, and we're not
going to let it drag us back to where we've been," Prime Minister Scott
Morrison told radio station 4BC on Wednesday. "We've got one of the
highest vaccination rates, which means we can fight this thing. We don't have
to surrender to it."
Australia has inoculated nearly 90% of its population above
16 with two doses and shortened the wait time for booster shots after the
emergence of the omicron cases.
Morrison, who had been deemed a casual contact after
attending an event last week along with a COVID-infected person, said he has
been cleared to fly interstate to Queensland after negative test results.
"That's what living with the virus is," he said.
Australia closed its borders in March 2020 in a bid to
contain the spread of the new coronavirus and had limited the number of
citizens and permanent residents allowed entry. The relaxation of border rules
is expected to ease labour shortages, which threaten to hamper an economic
rebound.
The return of foreign students, who are worth about A$35
billion ($25 billion) a year to the Australian economy, will help businesses to
fill many casual jobs. More than 235,000 foreigners, including about 160,000
students, held visas for Australia at the end of October, official data showed.
The easing in travel rules comes as the state of New South
Wales, home to Sydney, lifted most restrictions from Wednesday for the
unvaccinated, despite a steady rise in omicron infections after a staggered
reopening.
The state logged 1,360 new cases, the biggest daily rise in
more than three months and since a nearly four-month lockdown ended in early
October. Australia has recorded about 235,500 cases and 2,117 deaths since the
pandemic began.
($1 = 1.4069 Australian dollars)