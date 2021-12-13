South Africa’s president tests positive for coronavirus

President Cyril Ramaphosa underwent a coronavirus test Sunday, when he felt unwell after leaving a state memorial service held for former President F W de Klerk, according to a statement from the South African presidency.

Since researchers in South Africa first detected the omicron variant at the end of November, coronavirus cases have surged in the nation. Scientists say omicron has supplanted delta as the dominant variant in the country. South Africa is experiencing an unprecedented rate of new infections since the start of the pandemic, according to a letter Ramaphosa penned to the country last week, urging vigilance and vaccination.

A month ago, the rate of new virus cases had dropped to fewer than 300 per day, and the test positivity rate hovered around 2%. The latest data, released Sunday, showed the positivity rate had increased to nearly 29%, with more than 18,000 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

De Klerk, the nation’s last apartheid-era president, died Nov 11 and was buried in a private ceremony a few weeks later. The state memorial was held Sunday in Cape Town, where Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy.

Ramaphosa also returned to South Africa this week from a four-nation tour of Nigeria, the Ivory Coast, Ghana and Senegal in West Africa. Ramaphosa and his delegation were tested for the virus in each country, his office said.

Ramaphosa tested negative before leaving the Senegalese capital, Dakar, his last stop, on Wednesday, and tested negative again when he returned to South Africa later that day, the presidency said.

Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, will remain in self-isolation for the next week, his office said. The 69-year-old was in good spirits and displayed mild COVID-19 symptoms, his office said.

