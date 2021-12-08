France registers surge in COVID-19 hospitalisations

The health ministry reported that the number of COVID-19 patients in French hospitals rose by 618 to 12,714, the second-highest net one-day increase this year behind the net increase of 732 on April 6, when the patient tally was above 30,600.

Due to one of Europe's highest vaccination rates, a rise in new cases now has less impact on hospital numbers than in the spring.

France also reported that the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units rose by 160 to 2,351, the second-highest increase this year. On April 6, ICU numbers rose by 193 to 5,626.

On Monday, France reported a seven-day moving average of nearly 43,000 new infections per day, a new high for the year, but the rate of increase has been slowing for over two weeks.