Bangladesh’s COVID death toll approaches 28,000

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Dec 2021 09:03 PM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2021 09:03 PM BdST

Bangladesh has registered six new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the toll to 27,995.

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,577,246 after 176 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Saturday, according to the latest government data.

Nationwide, another 162 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,542,048.

The laboratories across the country tested 16,428 samples, for a positivity rate of 1.07 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.77 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.

Globally, over 265.08 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.24 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

