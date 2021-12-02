Home > CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Bangladesh logs 261 new COVID cases, another 3 die

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Dec 2021 04:49 PM BdST Updated: 02 Dec 2021 04:49 PM BdST

Bangladesh has registered three deaths from COVID-19 in a daily count, taking the toll to 27,986.

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,576,827 after 261 people tested positive for the disease until 8 am on Thursday, according to the latest government data.

Nationwide, another 313 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,541,661.

As many as 21,057 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.24 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.77 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.

Globally, over 263.56 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.22 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

