Bangladesh logs 282 COVID cases in a day as positivity rate rises to 1.5% again

It also registered two new deaths from COVID-19 in a day in the 24 hours to 8 am on Wednesday, according to the latest government data. The total death toll now stands at 27,983.

As many as 18,851 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.5 percent. Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 225 infections.

Nationwide, another 383 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,541,348.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.77 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.

Globally, over 262.9 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.21 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.