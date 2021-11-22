Community clinics to administer another 15m COVID vaccine doses: health minister

Community clinics had previously been used to distribute vaccines nationwide and they would be used to do so once more in the next few days, the health minister said while attending a Bangladesh Society of Medicine seminar in Dhaka on Monday.

“We have launched vaccine services at community clinics,” he said. “In the next few days, we will conduct two or three more drives. We aim to get the vaccine to 15 million people.”

Nearly 90 million vaccine doses have been administered so far, the health minister said. About 40 percent of the eligible population have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, while 25 percent have received two doses.

But many people have yet to get the vaccine, he added.

“Fewer people are coming to get the vaccines now. We aren’t seeing the long lines that we used to. I call upon anyone who hasn’t received the vaccine yet to come forward. The process is easy – you just need your national ID or your birth certificate. If you get the vaccine, you’ll stay healthy.”

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, some 54.78 million Bangladeshis have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine as of Sunday, while 34.86 million have received the second dose.