Home > CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine shows 96.3% COVID-19 efficacy in Belarus: RDIF

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Nov 2021 04:33 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2021 04:33 PM BdST

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has demonstrated 96.3 percent efficacy against COVID-19 during the vaccination campaign in Belarus, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, down from 97.2 percent efficacy reported in September.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is marketing the two-shot vaccine abroad, said the study was based on data from more than 1.2 million people who had been vaccinated with both Sputnik V components between January and September 2021.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories