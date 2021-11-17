Russia's Sputnik V vaccine shows 96.3% COVID-19 efficacy in Belarus: RDIF
Reuters
Published: 17 Nov 2021 04:33 PM BdSTUpdated: 17 Nov 2021 04:33 PM BdST
Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, Feb 12, 2021. REUTERS/FILE
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has demonstrated 96.3 percent efficacy against COVID-19 during the vaccination campaign in Belarus, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, down from 97.2 percent efficacy reported in September.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is marketing the two-shot vaccine abroad, said the study was based on data from more than 1.2 million people who had been vaccinated with both Sputnik V components between January and September 2021.