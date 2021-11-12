Bangladesh adds molnupiravir pills to its COVID arsenal. Who can buy it, from where?

Beximco Pharmaceuticals and Eskayef have supplied the drug to the pharmacies in Dhaka after getting emergency production and marketing authorisation from the Directorate General of Drug Administration while Square Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to start the sale on Saturday.

Several other firms are awaiting DGDA permission to produce the drug, molnupiravir, which received the British authority’s clearance in a world first earlier this month after trials showed promising results.

Merck said molnupiravir halved the risk of hospitalisation and death in high-risk COVID patients who took the drug soon after infection in the trials, raising hopes internationally that the pill would be a new way to combat the virus.

ELIGIBILITY AND DOSAGE

Dr Robed Amin, a line director at the Directorate General of Health Services, said the drug should not be taken without a doctor’s prescription.

“This medicine has specific dosage and duration. People will not know this without a doctor’s advice,” he said, warning of possible side effects of improper medication.

Although the drug has hit the shelves, doctors are still not advised to prescribe it, he said. The DGHS will organise a scientific seminar on Saturday and the doctors will be advised to prescribe the medicine after that.

“Our doctors do not know well about the drug,” Robed said. “It will be added to the COVID-19 treatment guidelines after discussions by the committee.”

Trial research has suggested that the pill is likely to be most effective when taken during the early stages of infection.

Robed said a patient needs to take eight 200 mg capsules daily - four at a time, two times a day - for five days following a doctor’s prescription to treat mild to moderate infections.

It will help cut the risks of severity of COVID-19 in the elderly or those with comorbidities or other risk factors such as diabetes.

Robed said patients with mild to moderate symptoms and at least one risk factor, will be prescribed the medicine.

People aged below 18 years and pregnant women cannot take the pills.

Britain’s regulator authorised the drug for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people who have at least one factor that would put them at high risk for becoming severely ill from the virus. In the clinical trial, the most common risk factors were being older than 60 or having obesity or diabetes.

The British regulatory agency recommends administering the drug as soon as possible after a positive coronavirus test and within five days of the onset of symptoms.

PRICE, AVAILABILITY

A director of the DGDA, Md Ayub Hossain said they fixed the price of molnupiravir at Tk 50 each pill considering the production and other costs of the manufacturers.

It means 40 capsules in five days will cost a patient total Tk 2,000.

Beximco said it was selling its generic version of the drug at Tk 70 each. Its Chief Operating Officer Rabbur Reza did not respond to text message from bdnews24.com as to know why they are charging Tk 20 more than the fixed price.

Dr Mujahidul Islam, director of marketing and sales at Eskayef, said they have supplied the drug to the pharmacies near the hospitals where coronavirus patients are treated in Dhaka at Tk 50 per pill. Some pills have been sent to Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna and Sylhet.

The medicine was not available at most of the pharmacies visited by bdnews24.com in Banani, Mohakhali, Banasree and Dhanmondi on Thursday.

Beximco’s Emorivir was available at Laaz Pharma’s Banasree outlet. A salesman said several people bought the drug by showing prescriptions. The pharmacy chain’s Kolabagan outlet did not yet receive the drug.

In Mohakhali, Mecca Pharmacy was selling the drug, but salesman Uttom Chakrabarty said no one bought the medicine yet.