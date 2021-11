The vaccines will be sent under the global vaccine-sharing initiative COVAX, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The decision to send the vaccines was taken in a virtual meeting of foreign ministers on the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath, chaired by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and his counterparts from 25 other countries attended the meeting.

Earlier, the US had donated 15 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to Bangladesh.