Poland, Saudi to send 4.8m AstraZeneca COVID vaccine doses to  Bangladesh

Both countries are sending the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Citing Mohammad Javed Patwary, the Bangladesh ambassador in Riyadh, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said the Gulf kingdom is sending nearly 1.5 million doses of the vaccine from King Salman Bin Abdulaziz’s relief fund.

The consignment is expected to arrive within two to three days.

Another 3.3 million doses are expected from Poland through the European Union.

The Polish envoy to Bangladesh will hand the vaccines at state guesthouse Padma on Wednesday, foreign ministry officials said.