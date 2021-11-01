Official global virus death toll has passed 5 million

Experts say that 5 million is an undercount. Many countries are unable to accurately record the number of people who have died from COVID-19, like India and African nations; experts have questioned the veracity of data from other countries, like Russia.

“All of these estimates still rely on data being available, or someone going and collecting it before antibodies and local memories wane,” said Adam Kucharski, an associate professor at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine who mathematically analyses infectious disease outbreaks. “Globally, there will have been numerous local tragedies going unreported.”

The real number of people lost to COVID-19 could be underestimated by “a multiple of two to 10,” said Denis Nash, a public health researcher at the City University of New York Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy.

The pace of confirmed deaths seems to have slowed slightly since the world reached 4 million in early July, despite the rapid spread of the delta variant since then — a sign that the spread of vaccines could be having an impact, at least in some parts of the world.

The United States leads all other countries, with more than 745,000 deaths confirmed in total. The nations with the highest reported death tolls after the United States are, in order, Brazil, India, Mexico and Russia.

The global rate of reported deaths climbed over the past two weeks after trending downward for much of September and the first half of October, but at an average of over 7,000 deaths per day remains about 3,000 less than its August peak. The World Health Organisation said last week in a report on pandemic conditions that confirmed deaths had increased in Europe and Southeast Asia, and declined in parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

The 20 countries that have recorded the most reported deaths per capita in recent weeks are mostly in Eastern Europe and the Caribbean, and most of them have vaccinated far less than half of their populations.

