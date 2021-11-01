Bangladesh reports two COVID deaths in a day, lowest in 17 months

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,569,753 as 214 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Monday, according to the latest government data.

The two deaths were recorded in Dhaka, which also logged 155 new infections, the highest among the eight divisions.

Nationwide, another 202 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,533,625.

As many as 19,734 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.08 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.7 percent and the mortality rate at 1.78 percent.

Globally, over 246.80 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.