Bangladesh logs 296 new virus cases, death toll rises by 6

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,568,857 after 294 people tested positive until 8 am Thursday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging four fatalities and 206 infections.

Nationwide, another 227 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,532,695.

As many as 19,535 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.50 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.70 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.

Globally, over 245.14 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.97 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.