Bangladesh COVID infections fall by 72%, deaths 70% in a month

The government confirmed 57,814 COVID-19 cases and 1,389 deaths from the disease between Aug 30 and Sept 26.

The numbers fell to 16,345 cases and 409 deaths between Sept 27 and Oct 24, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus drove infections and deaths up, setting new records, across Bangladesh after March.

July saw the highest number of infections with the government logging 336,226 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at an average of 10,846 infections a day. The figure dropped to 251,134 in August.

The death toll in July stood at 6,182, while 5,510 people died from the coronavirus in August. On daily average, it was 199 in July and 177.74 in August.

On Jul 28, the government reported a record 16,230 cases in a day. The number of cases skyrocketed to 96,140 in the seven days from Jul 31

The highest number of deaths was reported on Aug 5 and 10, at 264. In the first week of August, Bangladesh experienced 1,726 deaths.

The pandemic began ebbing later. In the past week, the DGHS reported 2,204 infections and 55 deaths. The weekly infection rate decreased by 29.6 percent and the death rate fell by 31.3 percent.

In July, the rate of positive cases among tested samples shot up past 30 percent. In the past few days, the case positivity rate has decreased below 2 percent.

It slumped to 1.36 percent, the lowest, on Friday. Bangladesh previously recorded 1.36 percent case positivity rate on Apr 2, 2020, over one and a half months after the first cases were reported in the country.

Russia, the UK, Singapore and some other countries, however, are currently experiencing a rise in coronavirus cases and deaths after a drop in both numbers.

A combination of lockdowns, vaccination of a portion of the population and natural immunity developed by large groups who were infected together have contributed to pushing down the number of cases in Bangladesh, according to experts.

While the recent downtrend is a cause for relief, experts warned that another upturn in infections could happen anytime. Therefore, it is imperative that the population continues to comply with health protocols and other safety measures, they said.

In many countries, cases dropped to zero before shooting up again; so, there is no reason to feel the coronavirus pandemic is over, said Dr Mushtuq Husain, an adviser to the government’s disease control agency IEDCR.