UK adds nerve disorder as rare side-effect of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Reuters
Published: 22 Oct 2021 11:28 AM BdSTUpdated: 22 Oct 2021 11:28 AM BdST
A medical worker holds a vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium Apr 6, 2021. REUTERS
The UK drug regulator added an extremely rare nerve-damaging disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, or GBS, as a very rare side effect of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, updates on the agency's website showed on Thursday.
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency's decision comes after the European medicines agency added GBS as a possible side-effect last month.