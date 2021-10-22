Home > CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

UK adds nerve disorder as rare side-effect of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Published: 22 Oct 2021 11:28 AM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2021 11:28 AM BdST

The UK drug regulator added an extremely rare nerve-damaging disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, or GBS, as a very rare side effect of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, updates on the agency's website showed on Thursday.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency's decision comes after the European medicines agency added GBS as a possible side-effect last month.

