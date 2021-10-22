Bangladesh logs 232 COVID cases, 4 deaths in a day

The death toll climbed by 4 to 27,805 in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to the latest government data.

Nationwide, another 564 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,530,647.

As many as 17,100 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.36 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.67 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.

Globally, over 242.59 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.93 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.