Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths exceed one thousand mark

Published: 16 Oct 2021 02:41 PM BdST
Updated: 16 Oct 2021 02:41 PM BdST
Medical specialists transport a patient outside a hospital for people infected with the COVID-19 in Moscow, Russia Oct 13, 2021. REUTERS
New COVID-19 cases, confirmed in the past 24 hours, also hit record high at 33,208, the Russian coronavirus task force said, bringing the official total case tally to 7,958,384.
