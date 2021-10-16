Home > CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths exceed one thousand mark

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 Oct 2021 02:41 PM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2021 02:41 PM BdST

Russia reported a record high 1,002 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, the first time the number has passed the 1,000-mark since the beginning of the pandemic. It pushed the national death toll to 222,315.

New COVID-19 cases, confirmed in the past 24 hours, also hit record high at 33,208, the Russian coronavirus task force said, bringing the official total case tally to 7,958,384.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories