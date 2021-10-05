Pfizer vaccine provides 90% protection against hospitalisation for 6 months: study

The vaccine also provides powerful protection against the highly contagious delta variant, the scientists found. In a subset of people who had samples of their virus sequenced, the vaccine was 93% effective against hospitalisation from delta, compared with 95% against hospitalisation from other variants.

“Protection against hospitalisation remains high over time, even when delta predominates,” said Sara Tartof, a public health researcher at Kaiser Permanente Southern California and the first author of the study.

The vaccine’s effectiveness against infection did decline over time, however, falling from 88% during the first month after vaccination to 47% after five months.

The findings, published Monday in The Lancet, come amid a debate over whether, and when, booster shots may be necessary. The Food and Drug Administration has authorised boosters for recipients of the Pfizer vaccine who are 65 or older or at high risk for infection or severe disease. And the Biden administration has pushed for boosters to be made more widely available to the general population.

But many scientists and public health experts have pushed back, arguing that the nation’s priority should be getting the shots to people who have not yet been vaccinated and that the vaccines still appear to provide good protection against the worst outcomes, including severe disease and death.

Data from Israel indicates that the Pfizer vaccine’s effectiveness against infection dropped to 39% in late June and early July, down from 95% in January through early April. But it remained more than 90% effective against severe disease during that time period.

On the other hand, a recent study from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the vaccine’s effectiveness against hospitalisation dropped to 77% after four months, compared with 91% in the first few months.

In the new study, the researchers analysed the electronic health records from more than 3.4 million members of Kaiser Permanente Southern California, between Dec 14 and Aug 8.

Overall, the vaccine was 90% effective against hospitalisation and 73% effective against infection. Among those who were 65 or older, it was 86% effective against hospitalisation and 61% effective against infection.

The researchers sequenced more than 5,000 samples of the virus. Overall, the delta variant made up 28% of these samples, although it was the dominant variant in June and July.

The vaccine was slightly less effective against delta than the other variants, providing 75% protection against infection with delta, compared with 91% protection against the other variants.

But protection against infection declined at a similar rate over time, the researchers found. After four months, the effectiveness against infection had dropped to 53% against delta and 67% against the other variants.

The findings could give fuel to both sides of the booster debate, Tartof said.

“The question is what do you want your booster program to do?” she said. Some may say this data supports boosters because it shows an increase in breakthrough infections over time, she said. Others, though, could point to the vaccine’s steady protection against severe disease and argue that boosters aren’t necessary.

