Bangladesh records 589 new virus cases, another 24 die

The caseload surged to 1,557,347 after 589 people, the lowest daily count since May 16, tested positive for the disease on Saturday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 14 fatalities and 380 infections.

Nationwide, another 741 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,517,642.

As many as 17,283 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.41 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.45 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.

Globally, over 234.35 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.79 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.