Singapore reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

Published: 23 Sep 2021 09:26 PM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2021 09:26 PM BdST

Singapore's health ministry reported 1,504 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some coronavirus measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80 percentof its population has been vaccinated against the virus.

