Home > CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Bangladesh logs 1,562 virus cases in a day; another 26 die

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Sep 2021 04:37 PM BdST Updated: 21 Sep 2021 04:46 PM BdST

Bangladesh has registered 26 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 27,277.

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,545,800 as 1,562 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Tuesday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 15 fatalities and 1,032 infections.

Nationwide, another 1,603 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,504,709.

As many as 33,327 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.69 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.34 percent and the mortality rate at 1.76 percent.

Globally, over 229.13 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.70 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories