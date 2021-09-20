Ukraine extends COVID-19 restrictions until Dec 31

"Due to the worsening epidemic situation, the government at an extraordinary meeting decided to extend the adaptive quarantine until December 31, 2021," it said in a statement.

The state of emergency had been due to expire at the end of September.

The government said it would announce the so-called "yellow" epidemic level from Sept 22, which includes a request to limit the number of visitors to public venues and mass events, in addition to mandatory mask-wearing and distance keeping, although further restrictions would not apply to businesses and schools with fully vaccinated staff.

Over the past week, the number of confirmed new cases of COVID-19 has increased by 68 percent, and hospitalisations by 51 percent, the government said. It said "the pressure on the health care system is under control" as a third of intensive therapy beds had been occupied so far.

Ukraine has registered almost 2.4 million COVID-19 cases and 54,919 related deaths since the start of the pandemic while fewer than 5.2 million have received two shots of vaccines in the 41-million country.